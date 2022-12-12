News More News
MATCH RECAP: Penn State Wrestling dominates Oregon State, 31-3

Joey Klender • NittanyNation
Wrestling Analyst

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 31-3 in Rec Hall on Sunday afternoon, taking nine out of ten bouts in the dual.

Penn State's Gary Steen dropped a decision 4-0 to #12 Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State, but the Lions rebounded with nine straight victories, including two major decisions by PSU's #1 Roman Bravo-Young, who took out OSU's Gabe Wisenhunt 17-8 at 133, and #1 Carter Starocci, who beat #28 Aaron Olmos 14-3.

At 285, Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet also picked up five team points with his 18-2 tech fall over J.J. Dixon.

Perhaps the most positive development out of the dual was #5 Max Dean's return to form after a hard-fought 6-3 decision over #11 Tanner Harvey. Dean dropped two straight decisions last weekend, including a questionable overtime loss to Rider's Ethan Laird and an 11-9 decision loss to Michael Beard of Lehigh, who joined the Mountain Hawks after three years with the Lions in State College.

Dean's 1:40 in riding time and several slick takedowns solidified his victory over Harvey, which should get Dean's season back on track as he fights to become Penn State's next back-to-back NCAA Champion.

#1 Penn State Nittany Lions 31 - 3 Oregon State Beavers

125: #12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8 4-3

141: #9 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3 7-3

149: #17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1 10-3

157: #30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4 13-3

165: #15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2 16-3

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-3 20-3

184: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1 23-3

197: #5 Max Dean PSU dec. #11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-3 26-3

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08) 31-3

Side note: This was Penn State's 63rd consecutive sellout in Rec Hall. Hate to say it, and I understand it's because of the magnitude of the event, but I wish Iowa was in Rec Hall and not the BJC.

