The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 31-3 in Rec Hall on Sunday afternoon, taking nine out of ten bouts in the dual. Penn State's Gary Steen dropped a decision 4-0 to #12 Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State, but the Lions rebounded with nine straight victories, including two major decisions by PSU's #1 Roman Bravo-Young, who took out OSU's Gabe Wisenhunt 17-8 at 133, and #1 Carter Starocci, who beat #28 Aaron Olmos 14-3.

At 285, Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet also picked up five team points with his 18-2 tech fall over J.J. Dixon. Perhaps the most positive development out of the dual was #5 Max Dean's return to form after a hard-fought 6-3 decision over #11 Tanner Harvey. Dean dropped two straight decisions last weekend, including a questionable overtime loss to Rider's Ethan Laird and an 11-9 decision loss to Michael Beard of Lehigh, who joined the Mountain Hawks after three years with the Lions in State College. Dean's 1:40 in riding time and several slick takedowns solidified his victory over Harvey, which should get Dean's season back on track as he fights to become Penn State's next back-to-back NCAA Champion.

#1 Penn State Nittany Lions 31 - 3 Oregon State Beavers

125: #12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3 133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8 4-3 141: #9 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3 7-3 149: #17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1 10-3 157: #30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4 13-3 165: #15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2 16-3 174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-3 20-3 184: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1 23-3 197: #5 Max Dean PSU dec. #11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-3 26-3 285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08) 31-3