What to expect from Penn State Men's Hockey season opener
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, the Penn State Nittany Lions were ranked sixth in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll out of seven teams, but they are not letting that assessment worry them. “We like to think that we’ve improved at every position,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said. “I feel good that we have the ability to go as far as possible.”
In the offseason, Penn State added three forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Two of whom are graduate transfers, Ture Linden, who comes from RPI, and Ashton Calder, who comes from North Dakota.
Off-season Development
The blue line lost three defenders to graduation at the end of last season and the new defensemen are expected to immediately contribute. Gadowsky praised the newcomers for bringing useful attributes to the team. “There is physicality for sure without question, but I think there is a lot more. I think all three of them are very intelligent . . . they all skate well."
Gadowsky also noted high expectations for the incoming veterans,
“We're also bringing in two high-profile transfers that we have. I have high expectations up and not just in terms of offense but in terms of 200-foot leadership” Gadowsky said.
Linden has 68 career points on 29 goals and 39 assists in 114 games at the collegiate level.
Calder has skated in 141 games throughout his career ranking third in the NCAA among active players entering the season. scored 44 career goals with 56 assists for 100 points.
In addition to new players, the Nittany Lions return 22 veterans to this year's squad, many of whom are coming off career-best seasons. Two standouts are senior forward Kevin Wall who amassed 29 points last season and junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. led all Penn State defensemen with 21 points.
The players do not doubt their ability to compete for the National Championship this year regardless of their lower preseason ranking in the polls. Calder and Linden both alluded to the possibility at media day with Linden stating he didn't want to go somewhere and not have a chance to win a National Championship.
Penn State Takes on Canisius
This weekend the Lions take on Canisius and while they certainly have what it takes to come away with two wins, the coaching staff still has a few decisions to make regarding starters and finalizing the lines. Gadowsky specifically mentioned goaltending.
"For the most part, two guys that you know kind of what you're getting out of them right off the bat. “Whether it is [Souliere] or [Noah Grannan]…the coaching staff feels like we are in a pretty good place with Liam.”
Gadowsky gives credit to the team culture this year as a big reason for higher expectations for success. Noting last year that they didn't have trust in the Penn State culture yet. He credited trust for enabling the team to pay more attention to the little things, the differences in the x's and o's in addition to the work off the ice.
"I like to think we are doing a little more hockey-specific preparation than we did last year," Gadowsky said.
Penn State opens up its season this Friday against Canisius on Oct. 7 at Pegula Ice Arena.