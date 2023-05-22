The 6-foot-11, 215-pound center prospect originally is from Ekpoma, Nigeria, but played his high school ball in Maryland for Bishop McNamara before enrolling at Miami prior to the 2022-23 season.

Penn State Basketball lands yet another transfer as former Miami big man Favour Aire has committed to the program according to social media.

This past season, Aire appeared in just 14 games for the Hurricanes while averaging 0.6 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 blocks per game on 42.9% from the field.

Now despite the lackluster numbers in year one, Aire does still have a ton of potential as he was previously ranked the No. 66 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 recruiting class and earned offers from the likes of Georgetown, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Maryland Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and a few others.

Aire is now the eighth transfer to join the Nittany Lions this offseason and will have three years of eligibility remaining to play when he arrives in State College.