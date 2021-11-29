Micah Shrewsberry talks defense, timetables for missing big men

There’s no breathers for the Nittany Lions, though, as they’ll square off against Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday and Ohio State this Sunday. Both games are at home.

Penn State is coming off of a 1-1 weekend at the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida, including a close loss to LSU and a dominant win over Oregon State.

BIG WEEK AHEAD.....

Shrewsberry quickly acknowledged the magnitude of the week his team has in front of him, and he said the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is always a good indicator of establishing where his program stands.

“We want to put our best foot forward and help our league. And then we also have a league game following up after that, so it's another great week, two great tests for us,” Shrewsberry said. “We're looking forward to seeing where we are after this weekend, how we can use these couple of days to get better, play a game and use a couple more days to get better.”

Shrewsberry also has an assistant on staff, Adam Fisher, who spent eight years at Miami after graduating from Penn State, so there’s a bit of a reunion ahead this week.

He said there’s some benefit to Fisher’s experience, but he still hasn’t been practicing with them all year at the end of the day.

“He knows a little bit about what they want to do, how they want to do things, situations that they've been in, how they handle those situations. It's helpful in the personnel sense, it's helpful in a way to help prepare for them,” Shrewsberry said.” It gives us a little bit of an advantage, but he hasn't been in practice with him all year, so he doesn't know the keys to everything.”

Penn State’s first-year head coach has gone through his fair share of reunion games in his career, citing playing Butler the year after he moved from the Bulldogs to Purdue. But they’re “not fun games,” according to Shrewsberry.

“That’s a hard game,” Shrewsberry said. “[Fisher’s] nervous about it, right? But everybody is.”

Shrewsberry said recently he typically delegates scouting reports across his assistant coaches on a rotation, but it’s interesting to note Fisher was leading the scouting portion of practice that was open to the media Monday.