Mind of Mike: Random thoughts as we head into rivalry weekend

MORE MIND OF MIKE: Thoughts on CFP rankings as Ohio State passes Alabama

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. Here are my random thoughts as we head into rivalry weekend.

Let’s remind everyone of my list of the 10 best jobs in college football. Why? Because three of them are available.

1. Alabama - Nick Saban has set the program up for success for a long time.

2. Ohio State - The Buckeyes are the king of the North.

3. Georgia - The 1980 chants will stop soon and then watch out.

4. LSU - The Tigers have the best recruiting advantage in all of college football.

5. Texas - The in-state recruiting advantage is still there, and the SEC will help.

6. USC - The Trojans are still the king of the West for recruits.

7. Clemson - The Tigers are sliding a bit, but they are still the king of the ACC.

8. Oklahoma - The SEC move is a big one for recruiting.

9. Florida - This is a dream job for someone who will battle for recruits.

10. Texas A&M - You could make a case for others here, but the Aggies are a sleeping giant.