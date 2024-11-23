Minnesota's P.J. Fleck praises Tyler Warren following 26-25 Penn State win

However, he also took time to praise Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren, someone that Fleck says is "one of the best college football players," he's seen during his time as a college football coach.

Among the many topics that Fleck discussed included his decision to kick a field goal on fourth and goal while down four as well as Penn State's fake punt deep in their own territory late in the game.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took the podium on Saturday evening following Minnesota's 26-25 loss to No. 4 Penn State. For many coaches, they would've had a few words before opening it up to questioning, however, Fleck as he usually does was prepared and discussed quite a bit during his opening statement

While he didn't have any touchdowns and his longest play of the game was just 28 yards, the John Mackey Award favorite was a huge part of Penn State's success moving the ball in the second half. He finished the day with eight receptions for 102 yards.

"I still don't know why people don't talk about him for the Heisman Trophy," Fleck said as he began discussing Warren unprompted. "I'm not saying he's gonna win it but I'm not sure why I've seen a top ten, he's not in it. That guy makes that team even better. Like way better than they are and they're a really good football team," he added.

"He makes them better and he influences them in at every level on offense," Fleck explained. "Quarterback running back, wideout, tight end blocker, receiver. It's unbelievable and he's one of the best college football players I've seen and played against."

Coming into Saturday's game, Minnesota's defensive game plan had a huge focus on slowing down Warren, and for a large portion of the game, it was successful. But Warren still ultimately found a way to be a difference-maker for the Nittany Lions including making the game-clinching reception in the final seconds.

"We did everything, had to take him out of the game and he still had eight catches for 102 yards," Fleck said. "When somebody builds a game plan around you and you still do that and you still find a way to, you know, do all the other things he did, special player."

After his latest performance on Saturday, Warren now has 75 receptions for 910 yards and five touchdowns this season while also recording 16 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns.