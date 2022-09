Along with the blowout win over Ohio, Penn State Football also got some good news on the recruiting trail as class of 2023 defensive back Zion Tracy committed to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Tracy is a New York native, who is doing a post grad year with the St. Thomas More School up in Connecticut. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds and can play either wide receiver or defensive back, however it appears that he is better as a defender.

“I chose Penn State because of the coaching staff,” Tracy told Nittany Nation. “They were just real with me and honest at all times. I also have a great relationship with some of the players too.”