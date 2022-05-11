More on Ejani Shakir's commitment to Penn State Football

One of New Jersey's top prospects in the 2023 class, athlete Ejani Shakir has made it official as he announced via social media today that he will be committing to play for Penn State Football.

The 6-foot-, 180-pound athlete can technically play either side of the ball for the Nittany Lions, but according to sources he will start out as a wide receiver when he arrives on campus next year.

Now Shakir plays his high school ball for Winslow Township, a school that might sound somewhat familiar to Penn State fans as it was also the home of former Nittany Lions athlete Bill Belton.

Belton is now the Offensive Coordinator for his alma mater and helped us to break down why Shakir is such a good fit for Penn State.

"In my opinion, I truly feel like Ejani fits what they are looking for in that receiver room," Belton told Nittany Nation. "You see a guy like Parker Washington, (Jahan) Dotson) or you look at (KJ) Hamler and he fits that mold. These guys are around like 5-foot-11 or 6-foot and they are guys who can go ball, who could run, jump and make every catch. These guys can do a lot of things for their position group and their team, and I just think he fits perfectly into that mold. It will be a perfect fit for him. I think he will do a lot of great things in that Penn State uniform."

Now Belton only spent on year under head coach James Franklin as his senior year was also Frankin's first as head coach of the Nittany Lions. Regardless he thinks Shakir will slide in perfectly with what the program is looking to do.

"Franklin always finds a way to get the most out of his players," said Belton. "He works great with the players needs and understanding the player off the field, to know what makes them go and what motivates them. Once he finds those things that push a player, he uses them to motivate guys and truly get the best out of them."