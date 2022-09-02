News More News
football

More on Penn State Football's victory over Purdue

Jordan Jones
Goldandblack.com

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.: A Sean Clifford touchdown pass with 57 seconds left earned Penn State a victory in their season opener Thursday night at Purdue.

The Nittany Lions took control of the game late in the first half following a touchdown off of a fumble by Purdue’s TJ Sheffield, Brenton Strange took a catch-and-run 67 yards to give the Nittany Lions a 21-10 halftime lead.

Purdue battled back and took a 31-28 lead following an interception returned for a touchdown, but after failing to burn clock, gave Penn State one last chance.

It only took 1:25 for Penn State to go the 80 yards needed to find the end zone and seal the victory.

The win marks the eighth season-opening victory in the past nine years for Penn State, who opened last season with a Big Ten win at Wisconsin.

