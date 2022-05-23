Moussa Kane Cuts List To Three, Details Visit and Commitment Plans

One of the highest upside prospects on the East Coast is Blair Academy (NJ) 2023 defensive back Moussa Kane, originally out of New York City.

Kane has an impressive list of offers, but tells Rivals he has decided to trim his offer list of about 20 to just 3 schools: Penn State, Oklahoma, and Duke.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect went into detail on why each of his finalists made the cut.