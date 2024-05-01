The 2025 NFL Draft still may be nearly a year away but that hasn't stopped multiple outlets from producing their "Way-too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Drafts". While the names this early in the process feature wide variance, one thing that has been consistent throughout the early mock drafts has been Penn State's presence.

In Pro Football Focus's way too early mock draft for 2025, they have a pair of Nittany Lions being selected in KJ Winston at No. 15 overall by the Los Angeles Rams and Abdul Carter at No. 22 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. You can read a bit more on each player's way-too-early projection below.

"The Rams selected Kamren Kinchens in the third round, but they could still stand to add another safety, with Kamren Curl on just a two-year contract. Winston is as sure of a tackler as they come, as his 2% missed tackle rate ranked second among all college football safeties. He also was the only FBS safety with 85.0-plus grades in coverage and run defense."

"Atlanta took a high-quantity approach to their defensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 2025, they could add a dynamic pass rusher like Penn State’s Abdul Carter. Carter earned a 90.3 pass-rush grade as an off-ball linebacker, but he will move to the edge this season. Comparisons to Micah Parsons will be plentiful over the next year."

Over at The Athletic Dane Brugler also has a pair of Nittany Lions within the first round. Brugler is also very high on Abdul Carter, projecting him to be a top-10 pick to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 7 while projecting fellow edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton to be a late-first round pick at No. 26 overall to the Houston Texans. At USA Today, Michael Middlehursrt-Schwartz also likes the duo of Carter and Dennis-Sutton, projecting both to be later first round picks. Here's what he said on Carter; "Behold, the Falcons' long-awaited premium investment in an edge rusher. Carter could follow Micah Parsons and Chop Robinson in becoming Penn State's next explosive first-round defender. He has the chance to go considerably higher than this if his move this year from linebacker to a full-time defensive end role is fruitful, but he's currently facing a misdemeanor assault charge in an alleged incident with a tow truck driver." While saying the following on Dennis-Sutton; "At 6-5 and 270 pounds, Dennis-Sutton puts together an impressive set of athletic tools for highly respected 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek to bring along. He also would give San Francisco someone who could be a long-term fixture opposite Nick Bosa."