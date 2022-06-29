Multiple Penn State Football targets set to announce decisions in July

Penn State Football already has 15 verbal commits in the class of 2023 and from the sound it, that number doesn’t look like it will stop growing any time soon. Now with that being said, here’s a look at which top targets have decision dates set for the next few weeks along with the chances they end up at Penn State.

FINALISTS: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State DECISION DATE: July 1st

THE SKINNY: Despite being the most recent visit for the two-way 2023 Florida star athlete, Harris is leaning pretty heavily towards staying much closer to home as the Georgia Bulldogs are the front runners here. CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: LOW

FINALISTS: Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Penn State DECISION DATE: July 5th THE SKINNY: The Virginia native has long been rumored to be leaning towards Penn State and despite some other visits to places like Clemson, Georgia and Miami, it sounds like his recent official visit to State College is what sealed the deal. CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: HIGH

FINALISTS: Miami, Penn State, Virginia Tech DECISION DATE: July 15th THE SKINNY: The Nittany Lions have been a major player for Robinson from day one and that hasn't really changed one bit. Miami and Virginia Tech made solid pushes throughout the spring and early summer, but Penn State is still the favorite to land his commitment on July 15th. CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: HIGH