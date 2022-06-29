Multiple Penn State Football targets set to announce decisions in July
Penn State Football already has 15 verbal commits in the class of 2023 and from the sound it, that number doesn’t look like it will stop growing any time soon.
Now with that being said, here’s a look at which top targets have decision dates set for the next few weeks along with the chances they end up at Penn State.
FINALISTS: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State
DECISION DATE: July 1st
THE SKINNY: Despite being the most recent visit for the two-way 2023 Florida star athlete, Harris is leaning pretty heavily towards staying much closer to home as the Georgia Bulldogs are the front runners here.
CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: LOW
FINALISTS: Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Penn State
DECISION DATE: July 5th
THE SKINNY: The Virginia native has long been rumored to be leaning towards Penn State and despite some other visits to places like Clemson, Georgia and Miami, it sounds like his recent official visit to State College is what sealed the deal.
CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: HIGH
FINALISTS: Miami, Penn State, Virginia Tech
DECISION DATE: July 15th
THE SKINNY: The Nittany Lions have been a major player for Robinson from day one and that hasn't really changed one bit. Miami and Virginia Tech made solid pushes throughout the spring and early summer, but Penn State is still the favorite to land his commitment on July 15th.
CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: HIGH
FINALISTS: Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State
DECISION DATE: July 28th
THE SKINNY: Now although it might be tough to convince LeBlanc to leave the Sunshine state to play his college ball, Penn State is still putting up one heck of a fight.
LeBlanc only took two official visits this summer to Florida and Penn State, which would at least make you think one of those two will be his landing spot. The word is that he loved his official visit and has built a strong bond with the staff, especially with PSU’s resident Florida expert / RBs coach Ja’Juan Seider who has done a phenomenal job recruiting down South for the Nittany Lions. So although the Gators might hold the lead, it’s a lot closer than most think as the Nittany Lions are right there.
CHANCES OF COMMITMENT: MEDIUM
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board