The nation's No.1 wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith out of Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Florida is set to take an official visit to Penn State next month. Smith recently told Rivals' national recruiting analyst John Garcia that he'll be in Happy Valley the weekend of June 16th.

Smith has been committed to Ohio State since mid-December. He has also locked in official visits to Georgia this upcoming weekend and one to Florida at the beginning of next month. Tennessee is another school expected to receive an official visit while Miami (FL) is also in the running according to Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.

Smith is not only the No.1 wide receiver in the country but is also considered the No. 2 player in the country regardless of position, only behind recent Georgia quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola. The Bulldogs are going to get a strong crack at Smith this weekend and many expect them to have a strong chance here to flip Smith at some point in the future even if isn't this weekend. Raiola of course was committed to Ohio State from May of last year till mid-December before decommitting.

While Penn State remains what appears to be a long shot, getting Smith on campus is another testament to the recruiting efforts of running backs coach and ace Florida recruiter Ja'Jaun Seider. Also it's a positive amount of recruiting momentum as well for wide receivers coach Marques Hagans whose searching for his first wide receiver commitment.

The Nittany Lions are also expected to receive official visits from Josiah Brown and Nicholas Marsh in June. Marsh is the nation's eighth-ranked wide receiver and the 44th-ranked player in the country.