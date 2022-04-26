 National Analyst Ryan Wright discusses 2023 Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-26 12:40:22 -0500') }} football Edit

National Analyst Ryan Wright discusses 2023 DB Conrad Hussey

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State landed their second Florida prospect in the class of 2023 on Monday when defensive back Conrad Hussey took to social media to announce his decision.

Ryan Wright, a national recruiting analyst who covers the state of Florida for Rivals, has had the opportunity to see Hussey play in person a few different times and offered his take on what Penn State is getting in the highly ranked athlete.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}