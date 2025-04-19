Nebraska CB Commit CJ Bronaugh Sets Official Visit to Penn State

Rivals250 cornerback CJ Bronaugh has been committed to Nebraska since November 26, but the Windermere High School (FL) standout will be taking additional official visits this summer.

The four-star cornerback on Saturday announced his plans to take an official visit to Penn State the week of June 20. He also announced plans recently for official visits to Florida (May 30), Nebraska (June 6), and Florida State (June 13).

Bronaugh has worked his way into being one of Penn State's top cornerback targets in the 2025 cycle after picking up an offer from the program in November. The Nittany Lions notably hold four commitments in their secondary within the 2026 recruiting cycle already, with Darrell Carey, David David, Julian Peterson, and Matt Sieg all committed.

Penn State currently holds 11 commitments overall in their 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked 11th nationally by Rivals.