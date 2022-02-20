New 2024 QB offer DJ Lagway already planning visit to State College
While the Penn State staff continues to search for their 2023 quarterback, they have been busy also developing their 2024 board recently as well.
One of those recent offers was extended to DJ Lagway, the 2024 dual-threat out of Willis High School down in Texas.
Lagway took the time recently to discuss the recent offer and his relationship with the Penn State staff.
"I was so happy to get that offer from Penn State," Lagway shared with NittanyNation, "it’s a very nice school and I can’t wait to visit."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news