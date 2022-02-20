 NittanyNation - New 2024 QB offer DJ Lagway already planning visit to State College
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-20 08:00:00 -0600') }} football

New 2024 QB offer DJ Lagway already planning visit to State College

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

While the Penn State staff continues to search for their 2023 quarterback, they have been busy also developing their 2024 board recently as well.

One of those recent offers was extended to DJ Lagway, the 2024 dual-threat out of Willis High School down in Texas.

Lagway took the time recently to discuss the recent offer and his relationship with the Penn State staff.

"I was so happy to get that offer from Penn State," Lagway shared with NittanyNation, "it’s a very nice school and I can’t wait to visit."

