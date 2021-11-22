Penn State is looking to get back to the New Jersey recruiting success it found earlier in head coach James Franklin’s tenure and another offer in the state was sent out on Thursday to St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) 2023 defensive back Jayden Bonsu.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had long been a fan of the Nittany Lions and now he has even more of a reason to be as one of the staff’s top targets in the secondary.

He spoke with the site about the offer’s meaning.

“It means the world to me,” he told Nittany Nation. “It’s one of my dream schools. I grew up watching Penn State and it has always been a dream of mine to be in the same position all of those great players who came through there were in.”