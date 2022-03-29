New Jersey 2024 DB Jaylen McClain talks return trip to Penn State

Seton Hall Prep (NJ) 2024 defensive back Jaylen McClain camped at Penn State in June and waited patiently for seventh months before earning an offer.

His wait to visit State College yet again would be nine months later, but that return trip would come on March 26.

McClain spoke about what this one entailed – a lot of firsts.

“I was there for a camp, so that was my first time actually going around the facility,” he told Nittany Nation. “It’s one of the best facilities I’ve been in so far. Meeting some of the coaches was cool too.”