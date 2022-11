Penn State Football played host to a long list of visitors this past weekend and one of the top ranked prospects was class of 2024 Irvington High School (NJ) defensive back Vaboue Toure and he spoke with us here at Nittany Nation following the visit.

“The visit was dope,” Toure told Rivals. “I’d say what stood out to me the most was just the energy that the crowd brought. Also you can see the momentum that they helped give the team.”