New Penn State Football offer: 2025 WR Jerome Myles
Penn State Football has offered Draper (UT) Corner Canyon High School 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles.
With that being said, here's a quick look at Myles.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
OTHER OFFERS....
Arizona, Auburn, Boise State, BYU, California, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington and Washington State.
THE LATEST....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news