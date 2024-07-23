Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

New Penn State Football offer: 2025 WR Jerome Myles

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football has offered Draper (UT) Corner Canyon High School 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles.

With that being said, here's a quick look at Myles.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

OTHER OFFERS....

Arizona, Auburn, Boise State, BYU, California, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington and Washington State.

THE LATEST....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement