New Rivals250 rankings features 10 Penn State Football commits
Following Tuesday's release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2022, Penn State Football still remained with 10 verbal commitments in the top 250 rankings.
Now some of those recruits saw a bump in their overall rankings, while others took a bit of fall. With that being said let's take a look who ended up where.
|NAME
|NEW RANKING
|PREVIOUS RANKING
|STARS
|
24
|
11
|
68
|
78
|
QB Drew Allar
|
70
|
195
|
ATH Mehki Flowers
|
108
|
97
|
109
|
125
|
OL Drew Shelton
|
155
|
159
|
164
|
149
|
DE Ken Talley
|
201
|
201
|
LB Abdul Carter
|
217
|
222
|
ATH Cristian Driver
|
223
|
240
Now along with those 10, Penn State is still actively recruiting the duo of four-stars out St. Frances Academy (Md.) in four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham who is slotted in at No. 84 overall and defensive end Derrick Moore who comes in at No. 168 overall.
You can read the latest on the duo's recruitment via Adam Friedman RIGHT HERE
In the meantime stay tuned as Rivals will have new position and state rankings later on this week.
