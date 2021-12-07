 New Rivals250 rankings features 10 Penn State Football commits
New Rivals250 rankings features 10 Penn State Football commits

Following Tuesday's release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2022, Penn State Football still remained with 10 verbal commitments in the top 250 rankings.

Now some of those recruits saw a bump in their overall rankings, while others took a bit of fall. With that being said let's take a look who ended up where.

WeAre22 COMMITMENTS IN THE RIVALS 250
NAME NEW RANKING PREVIOUS RANKING STARS

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

24

11

WR Kaden Saunders

68

78

QB Drew Allar

70

195

ATH Mehki Flowers

108

97

RB Nicholas Singleton

109

125

OL Drew Shelton

155

159

RB Kaytron Allen

164

149

DE Ken Talley

201

201

LB Abdul Carter

217

222

ATH Cristian Driver

223

240

Now along with those 10, Penn State is still actively recruiting the duo of four-stars out St. Frances Academy (Md.) in four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham who is slotted in at No. 84 overall and defensive end Derrick Moore who comes in at No. 168 overall.

You can read the latest on the duo's recruitment via Adam Friedman RIGHT HERE

In the meantime stay tuned as Rivals will have new position and state rankings later on this week.

