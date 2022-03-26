 New York DB Tayvon Nelson talks new offer, being recruited by Adisa Issac
New York DB Tayvon Nelson talks new offer, being recruited by Adisa Issac

Penn State Football hosted a long list of recruits on campus Saturday for their first practice in full pads this spring.

New York defensive back prospect Tayvon Nelson was one of the lucky prospects who was able to earn a scholarship offer from the staff following the trip and spoke about it with us here at Nittany Nation almost immediately after.

“So I found out about the offer today after the visit,” Nelson told Nittany Nation. “Coach Franklin told me about the offer and I was surprised. He told me to continue to work hard, work on my craft and they’ll be recruiting me very hard throughout."

{{ article.author_name }}