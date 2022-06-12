 NittanyNation - New York DT target Tyriq Blanding recaps Penn State official visit
New York DT target Tyriq Blanding recaps Penn State official visit

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
@RivalsRichie
Penn State Football hosted a long list of official visitors this past weekend, one of which was New York defensive tackle prospect Tyriq Blanding who has crept up the recruiting board in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive linemen spoke with Nittany Nation immediately following the visit.

“Penn State was great,” Blanding told Nittany Nation. “We did a lot of different stuff. We met the whole coaching staff, had a few team dinners, watched film, we had a pool party, campus tours and more."

