Newly offered Ohio teammates planning Penn State visit in early June

Earlier this week John Scott extended a couple new offers to a couple 2023 prospects in the state of Ohio. Defensive line prospect, Sidikiba "Sid" Kaba and offensive line prospect, Jordan Hall attend KIPP Columbus and both are "late rising" seniors that are starting to gain the attention of more and more FBS programs.

Both prospects have the FBS size, Kaba is a 6-foot-3, 265 pound defensive tackle and Hall is a massive 6-foot-8, 320 pound offensive tackle that has worked to transform his body this off-season, while getting lighter on his feet.

Nittany Nation caught up with both prospects following the offer, who are both planning to be on campus unofficially June 4 to get their thoughts on Penn State and what the offer from John Scott meant to them.