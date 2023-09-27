News/Notes from Penn State HC James Franklin Wednesday's practice presser
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin talks to the media following Wednesday's practice to preview the Northwestern matchup and offer several updates on his team.
NOTES FROM PRACTICE.....
-- The offensive line was working on driving through contact and pushing the defense back.
-- Wide receivers were working on footwork as well as simple slants and catching.
-- Wide receivers also had to practice holding onto the ball through contact while not falling over.
-- The defense was working hard on fighting though contact and reading the quarterback
-- The defense also did a great job of having quick feet and catching the ball
-- The quarterbacks and running backs were far away and not seen doing many, if any drills
-- Manny Diaz was being vocal and was stressing that the defense needed to wait for the quarterback to move before they could react
-- Mike Yurcich was also making sure the wideouts and tight ends were taking reps seriously and really focusing on their footwork and catching the ball
--------------------------------------------------------------
