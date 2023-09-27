Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin talks to the media following Wednesday's practice to preview the Northwestern matchup and offer several updates on his team.

-- The offensive line was working on driving through contact and pushing the defense back.

-- Wide receivers were working on footwork as well as simple slants and catching.

-- Wide receivers also had to practice holding onto the ball through contact while not falling over.

-- The defense was working hard on fighting though contact and reading the quarterback

-- The defense also did a great job of having quick feet and catching the ball

-- The quarterbacks and running backs were far away and not seen doing many, if any drills

-- Manny Diaz was being vocal and was stressing that the defense needed to wait for the quarterback to move before they could react

-- Mike Yurcich was also making sure the wideouts and tight ends were taking reps seriously and really focusing on their footwork and catching the ball