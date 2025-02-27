NFL Draft: Abdul Carter's medicals show stress fracture in foot

On Wednesday, following medical testing done at the NFL Combine, it was revealed that Carter has a stress fracture in his foot, one that could require surgery and keep Carter from testing at all during the NFL Draft process. According to ESPN , Carter is expected to make a decision this week.

Now, his availability for that pro day is in major doubt.

Penn State star Abdul Carter faces uncertainty in the NFL Draft process after medical tests reveal a stress fracture in his foot star defensive end Abdul Carter was already recovering from a shoulder injury ahead of the NFL Draft. One that was going to keep him out of performing at this week's NFL Combine but was expected to be ready for Penn State's pro day next month.

"Either way, worst-case scenario, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted," Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Carter entering this week was projected as a near consensus top-four draft pick with many believing that the Tennessee Titans could potentially select him with the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The news of his stress fracture came after Carter met with the media earlier on Wednesday. During that media availability, Carter was asked about his health, estimating himself to be "90% recovered" from his shoulder injury. He also discussed the idea of being the No. 1 overall pick.

"I feel like it's very realistic," Carter said when asked about the potential of being the first overall pick. "I feel like I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be selected number one."

"I would say the work I put in my whole life," Carter said when asked about his confidence. "My dad trained me to be the best player I could be. Not just being the best on the field, but off the field. Knowing all the work I put in, all the training I did, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I'm the best."

The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.