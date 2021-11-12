NFL Draft Matchup: OL Rasheed Walker versus Michigan D-Ends

Junior left tackle Rasheed Walker has been a mainstay on the Nittany Lions offensive line for the better part of the last three seasons, to the tune of 31 career starts heading into the matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.

From a physical perspective, Walker checks a lot of the boxes that you would expect from a next level offensive tackle. Listed at 6’6” and 325 pounds, Walker appears to boast ideal length for the position. He also has a solid athletic profile, possessing adequate foot quickness to work in pass protection.

Those physical gifts will be put to the test Saturday afternoon against the Wolverines.