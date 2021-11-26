There may not be a bigger breakout star in all of college football than Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker Jr... So much so, the Spartan star has spent a lot of time as a Heisman front runner throughout a large portion of the season.

The Wake Forest transfer has encapsulated the team’s success this season, going off for a Big Ten leading 1,508 rushing yards and 18 total scores. Penn State and their staunch defense will be out to the test, especially on the second level, where the Nittany Lions boast three draftable linebackers of varying plays styles.

