Fresh off a Senior Bowl invite, Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton should hold a majority of the attention when the Nittany Lions host the Scarlet Knights this weekend. While Rutgers employs Melton both inside and out, the slot seems to be his most comfortable alignment. There he pulls a major matchup with another Senior Bowl acceptee - Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

There is a legitimate argument that there has been no bigger riser in the 2022 safety class than Brisker. Heading into the season, the optimism was understood. He boasts a prototype frame (6’1 ⅜”, 203 pounds, 32 ⅛” arms) with impressive athletic traits to work from a variety of alignments on the backend.