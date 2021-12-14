Nick Singleton named Gatorade National Player of the Year

On Tuesday, he received yet another honor, being named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2021.

The Penn State commit broke numerous school and area records for Governor Mifflin High School and had his pick of litter when it comes to scholarship offers across the country.

Singleton, who is the first Penn State player to have won the award, was one of three finalists alongside Clemson commit Cade Klubnik and Oregon commit Tetairoa McMillan after already being announced as the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Pennsylvania.

As a senior, he rushed for 2,059 yards and scored 44 touchdowns, leading his team to a 10-1 record, the Berks Football League Section 1 title and the District 3 Class 5A championship game.

According to a story by Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle, Singleton believed he was attending a ceremony to be honored as the state player of the year on Tuesday, only to receive the news that he won the national player of the year award from former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley.

Singleton, who is ranked No. 110 overall in the Rivals 250 and as the nation's fifth-best running back prospect, is set to sign with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

