 NIL Evaluations / Social Media Followings for the 2023 Penn State Football recruiting class
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-12 07:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NIL Evaluations / Social Media Followings for the WeAre23 Class

EJ Daniels • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

The landscape of college football has changed forever, with the proliferation of Name Image and Likeness aka N.I.L. Understanding these athletes' potential value is an essential part of the recruiting process in today's world, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to put together a quick chart showing each committed prospects followings on social media and a rough estimate of what their value is with Name, Image and Likeness.

Each recruit's value is based on their social media followings as a lot of third-party businesses can now leverage prospects' social media following as a creative marketing tool. This is just a rough estimate, as propsects can obviosuly earn more or less depending on what businesses are willing pay.

Understanding where Penn State stacks up with their current recruiting class will help us understand how much the business community in/around the school. Will have to generate to stay competitive when recruiting top prospects.

SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

3,900 followers

INSTAGRAM

10,400 followers

TIKTOK

13,500 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$133,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

3,400 followers

INSTAGRAM

6,000 followers

TIKTOK

2,700 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$119,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

5,200 followers

INSTAGRAM

5,300 followers

TIKTOK

770 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$120,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

5,200 followers

INSTAGRAM

3,700 followers

TIKTOK

350 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$192,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,100 followers

INSTAGRAM

7,000 followers

TIKTOK

10 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$25,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

3,900 followers

INSTAGRAM

5,400 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$25,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

2,400 followers

INSTAGRAM

4,400 followers

TIKTOK

1,100 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$24,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

2,200 followers

INSTAGRAM

2,800 followers

TIKTOK

260 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$139,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

2,300 followers

INSTAGRAM

2,200 followers

TIKTOK

1,800 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$20,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

2,200 followers

INSTAGRAM

3,200 followers

TIKTOK

5 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$20,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,600 followers

INSTAGRAM

2,700 followers

TIKTOK

100 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$20,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

800 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,200 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$12,500
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,200 followers

INSTAGRAM

860 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$6,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,300 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,400 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$6,100

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}