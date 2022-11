We're getting closer and closer to hitting the stretch run of the 2023 recruiting cycle as Penn State looks to put the finishing touches on its recruiting class. The Nittany Lions as of Wednesday, November 16 hold 20 commitments in their class with room for 4-6 more players.

Over the last few days, information from the recruiting trail has begun to pick up. The Nittany Lions have hosted a late riser for an official visit, one of their top overall targets reopened his recruitment and they offered a former four-star offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Below, we provide the latest of what we know and how we feel about Penn State's chances with each target below.