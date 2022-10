It's been a bit (no pun intended), since our last NitBits to look at Penn State's recent efforts on the recruiting trail.

In today's NitBits, we take a look at Florida WR Edwin Joseph coming off his official visit, in-state 2024 defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale, where James Franklin was out and about on Friday as well as notable visitors for the Nittany Lions' Big Ten home opener against Northwestern.

Let's dive right in.