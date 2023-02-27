NitBits: End of February updates with a busy spring ahead
With the slowest month of the recruiting calender about to end, leading into what will be an 11-month marathon until next February, now is a better time than ever to offer the latest recruiting tidbits and intel that we're hearing.
Penn State is set to host various prospects on campus over the month of March on unofficial visits but before than could be in store for some good news.
Could Penn State be adding two commitments this week?
If you've been paying attention over the last week or so here at Nittany Nation, you would likely already know about Imhotep Charter School (PA) defensive back Kenneth Woseley and West Bloomfield (MI) linebacker Kari Jackson.
Both prospects are expected to make commitments in the near future, Jackson has an announcement for Tuesday, February 28 and Nittany Nation believes Woseley may not be too far behind.
Nittany Nation has entered FutureCasts for both prospects to end up with the Nittany Lions. Some with knowledge of Woseley's commitment believe he was close to committing to the Nittany Lions in January during a junior day visit while Jackson's own junior day visit catapaulted the Nittany Lions to the forefront of his recruitment.
If either, one of, or both players do commit to the Nittany Lions, they would join a 2024 recruiting class that already features commitments from a pair of Rivals250 prospects and both in-state products, Cooper Cousins out of McDowell in Erie and Anthony Speca out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
