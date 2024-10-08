NitBits - Flip Season: The latest on Penn State's flipping efforts

Early national signing day is just over two months away which means we have officially entered flip season in the recruiting calendar. This flip season, the Penn State Nittany Lions coaching staff is extremely busy, as they work on trying to flip numerous prospects committed elsewhere over the next eight weeks.

This past weekend, Penn State hosted four prospects committed elsewhere in; Oregon cornerback commit Brandon Finney, Duke athlete commit Bradley Gompers, South Carolina wide receiver commit Lex Cyrus, and Louisville safety commit Josh Johnson. Of course, that doesn't include the Nittany Lions efforts in trying to flip Ohio State defensive end commitment Zahir Mathis.

So what is the latest on Penn State's efforts to flip those five prospects from the programs they are currently committed to? Happy Valley Insider offers the latest updates in our latest NitBits.



