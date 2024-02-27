The Rivals250 rankings for the 2025 class were updated earlier this week and Penn State football has several commitments and a few priority targets as part of the crop. With that being said, let's take a look at where several of those targets currently stand in their recruitments.

NEW RANKING: 36 || OLD RANKING: 25 This one seems like a little bit of a long shot here as Henderson never ended up making his planned January trip to campus, but the staff continues to show him a ton of love. Right now Alabama, Auburn and Georgia seem to be the top three, but Penn State is considered the dark horse of the group.

NEW RANKING: 65 || OLD RANKING: 67 Cure is Penn State's top tight end target in this class and has put themselves in the conversation for the Kansas prospect. Kansas State has been the longtime favorite for the Rivals100 prospect and remains so heading into the spring.





NEW RANKING: 67 || OLD RANKING: 52 The Miami wideout is considered one of the Nittany Lions top receiver targets this cycle and recently scheduled an official visit for the weekend of June 21st, which bodes well for PSU's chances as that's the last weekend before the summer dead period kicks into effect. The main competition here is going to be some of the local Florida schools in Florida and Miami, but Penn State has a new weapon to help them recruit him and that's four-star QB commit Bekkem Kritza who just announced he will be joining the program this offseason after moving from Colorado. Official Visits will play a big factor in this one.

NEW RANKING: 98 || OLD RANKING: 97 Despite having two running backs already committed, Penn State has been looking into several other running back targets and one of those is the top in-state backs in Coleman. The staff recently played host to the former Georgia commit for an unofficial visit in January and could get him back on campus again soon for either a spring practice visit, a summer Official Visit or even both. The Nittany Lions are in a good spot here right now, but watch out for some others, specifically Syracuse as he has a good bond with their new head coach Fran Brown.

NEW RANKING: 109 || PREVIOUS RANKING: Unranked Arguably the biggest riser in the latest rankings update, Konanbanny goes from unranked to No. 109 in the country. Similar to some others on this list, he also just scheduled an Official Visit to check out Penn State in mid June following a trip to North Carolina. Now those two appear to be the top two for the time being, but some other southern programs like Miami, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M are pushing as well.

NEW RANKING: 127 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 198 When Wilson was at St. Frances Academy, things seemed a bit unlikely since Penn State doesn't have the best track record with recruiting the school, but with the recent move to Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, those odds have changed. Now the four-star defensive tackle has been to Penn State quite a bit over the past few months, with three game day visits and a Junior Day trip this past January. It's hard to argue that the Nittany Lions aren't in a good spot here right now, but Florida State, Maryland and Oklahoma are also making solid pushes.

NEW RANKING: 134 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 122 One of New Jersey's best this cycle, high four-star cornerback Joseph is still in the process of scheduling a long list of visits for this spring / summer, but for the time being Penn State appears to be in a pretty good spot. At the moment, It sounds like Notre Dame, Penn State and Rutgers appear to be the three pushing the hardest right now, but the feeling is that some other programs like Michigan, Ohio State and others are going to up their game a bit soon.

NEW RANKING: 135 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 124 Now the Nittany Lions already have three linebackers committed, so they are going to be a bit selective here with what is likely down to one final spot for a linebacker this cycle. Archie has been to campus multiple times, but the feeling is that he will end up elsewhere for college, with official visits already scheduled to check out South Carolina and Oklahoma. Look out for Michigan and Rutgers here as well, but don't count out PSU just yet as they did just host him last month.

NEW RANKING: 139 || OLD RANKING: 130 The highest ranked commitment for the Nittany Lions this cycle so far, McClary remains as one of the nation's top linebackers coming in at No. 139 overall and remains solidly committed to the program.

NEW RANKING: 168 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 162 One year after landing Dexter Southfield School's top lineman in Liam Andrews, Penn State might be able to do it again this year with Hardy Watts. He recently spoke very high of the program with Rivals, not to mention it's his only visit so far and Andrews has been pretty vocal about him joining him with the Nittany Lions.

NEW RANKING: 178 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 179 Penn State already has one four-star quarterback target committed in Bekkem Kritza, but they are also pursuing a second quarterback in this class and the top two targets appear to be Matt Zollers and Malik Washington. Over the past few months, Washington has been focused on his basketball season, but that's going to change as he plans on getting out to several camps to show off what he can do. Right now he's been to Penn State multiple times and they are in a good spot right now, but it sounds like in-state QB Matt Zollers might be a bit slightly ahead of him on the totem pole.

NEW RANKING: 181 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 220 One of Penn State's newest commitments in the class of 2025, Tatsch made a big leap in the rankings, jumping 39 spots. Along with that, Tatsch is now the No. 14 ranked outside linebacker in the class as well.

NEW RANKING: 204 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 199 Penn State originally offered Woods last May, but it didn't seem like much of came of it since he never made it to campus this past Fall, but he will arrive in State College next month for his first unofficial visit and we will know a lot more where things stand following that trip. One thing that we do know is that Woods is very high on the Big Ten Conference as he already has official visits planned to check out Wisconsin and Purdue this June.

NEW RANKING: 235 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 229 The long time Penn State lean and Nittany Lions legacy recruit, Carroll continues to hear a lot from the staff. Head Coach James Franklin even took the helicopter out to his high school this January to check in with him. Carroll doesn't have any official visits just yet, but expect the Nittany Lions to get one and they should be able to wrap it up here following that trip. Other schools to watch include Michigan, Rutgers and South Carolina.

NEW RANKING: 240 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 241 Penn State and Syracuse were the two programs to host McFadden this past January, but he's hearing from a host of other programs such as Florida, Ohio State and South Carolina, all of which have been reaching out quite a bit lately. This is a hard one to get a read on just yet, but he's a big fan of the Nittany Lions and Trautwein's style of play for his linemen, so stay tuned as this will be one of the more interesting recruitments.

NEW RANKING: 243 || PREVIOUS RANKING: 246 Last, but not least for the Penn State commitments, Burnett remains a Rivals250 prospect and even gets a small bump in the process, moving up three spots in the new update.

OTHER PENN STATE TARGETS IN THE RIVALS250