Happy Friday Nittany Nation, it's time for another round of NitBits. We are just 12 days away from the start of the Early Signing Period which makes things busy enough with the 2023 recruiting cycle. On top of that, the transfer portal as you likely know opened on Monday, which makes an already busy time of the year, even busier.

As of Friday morning, Penn State has 19 total commitments in their 2023 recruiting class that sits 14th nationally. With a handful of spots left, James Franklin and company would still love to add to their defensive line, offensive line, and a running back at least. They're also heavily targeting wide receivers in the transfer portal, hoping to find someone who can come in and make an immediate impact in 2023.

Below, we preview the NIttany Lions' official visit weekend, discuss a recent FutureCast in favor of the Nittany Lions, update the recruitment of Daniel Harris, as well as discuss several transfer portal targets.