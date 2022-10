This past weekend, Penn State had its biggest recruiting weekend of the entire calendar year with over 100 prospects on campus for their White Out against Minnesota.

By all accounts, it was a fantastic weekend for Penn State on the recruiting trail, making a ton of progress with 2024 and 2025 prospects but also with two notable 2023 targets left on the board.

Below, we talk about those two 2023 targets, a notable 2024 target that is set to make a commitment in the near future, and more!