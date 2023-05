As we enter May, we also enter a bit of what should be a quieter period for Penn State recruiting. The Nittany Lions were red hot in March and April and now will get ready mostly for what will be a month full of evaluations as well as for next month's busy official visit schedule.

With that, over the next two weeks, we will be taking time to look at each position group for Penn State in the 2024 recruiting cycle and offering up a bit of a reset of where the Nittany Lions stand at each position heading into the heart of official visit season.