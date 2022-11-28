The 2022 College Football regular season has come and gone for Penn State. The Nittany Lions surpassed most people's expectations going 10-2 on the season including 7-2 in conference play, their lone losses coming to Big Ten East champion, the 12-0 Michigan, and the 11-1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

While the Nittany Lions still have one more game to play, that being their bowl game next month, we're officially entering the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle. There's less than a month until the early national signing period and the National Signing Day in February is just over two months away.

As of Monday, November 28, the Nittany Lions hold 19 commitments after losing one from New Jersey wide receiver Ejani Shakir earlier his month. With that, the Nittany Lions have room for a handful of prospects in this class. Prior to the decommitment, the Nittany Lions were looking at 4-6 more spots in the class, one could assume that number is about the same following the decommitment.

With all that being said, here's the latest we know on each of Penn State's top remaining targets in 2023 as well as a few notes on a trio of transfer portal names to watch.