The 2023 high school football season is officially here. Starting this weekend, high schools across the country began their pursuits of state championships. For Below, we offer a quick glimpse at when each Penn State commitment's 2024 season is set to begin. This fall, we will be keeping track of each Penn State commitment's senior season stats.



Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

High four-star prospect Quinton Martin and Blle Vernnon will start their season against Laurel Highland on September 1.

Roman Catholic is currently set to start its season on August 25 against the Wilson (West Lawn) Bulldogs out of Berks County.

McDowell and Cooper Cousins will open their season on August 25 against the Walsh Jesuit Warriors out of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Nittany Lion commitments Anthony Speca and Peter Gonzalez start their 2023 season off against the alma mater of former Penn State running back and current Carolina Panthers tailback Miles Sanders, the Woodland Hills Wolverines.

Kari Jackson will begin his senior season with West Bloomfield on August 24 against the Chippewa Valley Big Reds. It should be a strong matchup between two of the top twenty programs in Michigan.

Kenny Woseley and Imhotep Charter will begin their season with an out-of-state matchup against Life Christian Academy out of Virginia.

The new top-200 recruit will start his senior season in just under a month on September 15 against the Brunswick School.

Catholic Memorial teammates Donovan Harbour and Corey Smith will begin their senior high school seasons this week on Friday against the Franklin Sabers. A matchup between two of the top-25 programs in the state of Wisconsin.

Olentangy and quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer will also get their season started this week against the Whitmer Panthers on Friday night. Notably, they'll face Drew Allar's alma mater, Medina, next week.

Dejuan Lane will get his senior season started on Saturday morning against the Bullis School.

Quince Orchard and Xavier Gilliam will start their 2023 season on September 2 against the South County Stallions.

Safety commit Vaboue Toure and Irvington start their season next week on Friday, August 25, against the Eastside Tigers.

Monsignor Bonner doesn't get their season started for another few weeks. Their season opener is on Friday, September 8 against the Salesianum Sallies.

Liam Andrews and the Dexter Dreadnaughts will start their season on August 25 against the Franklin Patriots.

Miami Central and T.A. Cunningham won't get their season underway until September 1, but it will be in a big way. The Rockets will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Bishop Gorman Gaels.

Mandarin Mustangs teammates Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter will start their season next Friday against the Fletcher Senators.

Caleb Brewer and the Wyomissing Spartans will begin their quest for a state title next Friday against the Kennard-Dale Rams.

Garrett Sexton and the Arrowhead Warhawks will start their 2023 season off against the Marquette University Hilltoppers this Friday.

Offensive tackle commitment Eagan Boyer and the Hough Huskies will start their season this Saturday against the James F. Byrnes Rebels.

Josiah Brown and the Malverne Mules still have some waiting time till their season starts. They don't get underway until Friday, September 8, at 6:00 p.m.

Deandre Cook and Friendship Collegiate Academy will take on the Dunbar Crimson Tide next Friday as they get their season underway.

2025 commitments

Kiandrea Barker will look to get his junior season off to a strong start next Friday against the North Shore Mustangs.

Omari Gaines and Shabazz will face off against the Randolph Rams next Friday.