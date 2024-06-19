Nobody will argue that it has been a slow month of June for Penn State, at least to their standards. The Nittany Lions have landed just two commitments in their 2025 recruiting class this month from four-star corner back Daryus Dixson and four-star corner back Jahmir Joseph.

As of Wednesday, June 19, the Nittany Lions hold 15 commitments in their 2025 recruiting cycle, leaving plenty of open spots for the Nittany Lions to add to in their upcoming weeks and months.