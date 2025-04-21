Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 21, 2025
NitsBits: Latest on Last Week's Recruits Who Visited Penn State
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football already has secured 11 total verbal commitments in the 2026 class and another three more in the 2027 class, as they continue to recruit pretty well this spring.

Last week, the staff hosted several other notable recruiting targets for spring practice visits and today we here at Happy Valley Insider, take a look at where things stand currently with those top names.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In