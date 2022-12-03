Penn State's 4-3 loss against the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes marks the fourth time it could not compete a full sweep against a conference opponent. However, Saturday's series finale was different than the ones against Michigan State, Minnesota and Michigan. "I think both of these games could have gone either way," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "Two really good hockey games with two teams played really, really hard." Steve Rholik's squad did not want to start December 0-2, so it came out of the gate with a physical mindset. "They played more physical. They want a lot of battles. They did a lot of little things right," Paul DeNaples said. Ohio State goaltender Jakub Dobeš was excellent stopping 37 Nittany Lion shots. Liam Souliere did everything he could to keep the game within reach. He was the victim of bad bounces and broken plays. He ended the night with 20 saves.

How it happened

The first period is where all the action happened. Each team took a penalty in the early goings of the game. As time was expiring on Ohio State abbreviated power play, Ben Schoen feathered the puck across to Kevin Wall who went bar-down over the glove of Dobeš, giving the Nittany Lions the early 1-0 lead at the 17:33 mark.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3Qgc3RhcnQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ob2dsd0pn cTFCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTm9nbHdKZ3ExQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIE1lbuKAmXMgSG9ja2V5IChAUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTk5MTcyOTg2NzM2NDc2MTYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

However, the Buckeyes responded just 24 seconds later. A defensive zone turnover led to a 2-on-1 rush. Michael Gildon shot the puck off of Christian Berger and it went right to Jake Wise and he put it into the empty goal. Penn State went to the man-advantage four times in the first period. Only two of those opportunities went the full two minutes. "Our power play has gotten us momentum and gotten us goals, and we completely took that out of our hands twice," Gadowsky said. The bounces continued to go the Buckeyes way. Ohio State caught the Nittany Lions at the end of a line change and went to work on transition. Dalton Messina centered it to an open Jaedon Leslie and he potted it past Souliere. Penn State wiped out another power play of its own when Schoen took an interference penalty. Both teams had looks at four-on-four. The best chance for Ohio State was when Davis Burnside had a breakaway. Souliere shut the door down and the Nittany Lions quickly went not he counterattack. Once Penn State had possession, Jimmy Dowd skated the puck around the net and found Danny Dzhaniyev on the back door, tying the game at two a piece.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYW5ueSBpcyBvZmYgdGhlIHNjaG5laWQhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vNGx3Y1lWbjY0OSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRsd2NZVm42 NDk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBNZW7igJlzIEhvY2tleSAo QFBlbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UGVublN0YXRlTUhLWS9zdGF0dXMvMTU5OTE3OTU1NjQ0MjY4OTUzNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

However, the Nittany Lions yet again failed to continue their momentum. Soon after the Dzhaniyev tally, Tate Singleton made it 3-2 at the end of the Buckeye power play off a beautiful cross-ice pass from Mason Lohrei. The second period had less offense. Five minutes into the second, Patrick Guzzo found a streaking Joe Dunlap and he tipped it right over the glove side of Souliere, doubling the Buckeyes' lead to 4-2. Penn State held the Buckeyes to nine shots in the middle frame. Penn State started to play its brand of hockey in spurts for the majority of the third period. Both teams stayed disciplined and focused on playing defense. The Nittany Lions held the Buckeyes to just five shots in final frame. Ture Linden cut the deficit to one after following up his own rebound in front of Dobeš. It is Linden's second goal in conference play. "He's been doing a lot of things that are good. The puck just hadn't been going in the net for him," Gadowsky said. Linden's goal put Ohio State on its heels. The Nittany Lions had numerous chances to tie the game, and had a late power play after Souliere was sent off for the extra attacker. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get past Dobeš. "We're always pushing back in the third and that's when we are playing our best," DeNaples said. "We need to do that first and second period, so some adjustments need to be made."

Takeaways