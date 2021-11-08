Nittany Nation Notebook: Maryland Recap, Michigan Primer

Unfortunately, another weekend of college football action is in the books and the end of the regular season is quickly nearing. With that said, Penn State snapped its three-game losing streak this past Saturday to Maryland in a 31-14 victory. Now officially bowl eligible, the Nittany Lions will turn their attention to the top-10 ranked Michigan Wolverines, who beat down Indiana on national television Saturday evening, 29-7.

The status of linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa

As you likely noticed on Saturday, Penn State senior linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa was absent from the Nittany Lions win. While suited up, Luketa did not appear in the game. Head coach James Franklin later said during his post-game press conference that Luketa was out due to injury. Unsurprisingly, he did not elaborate on the nature of the injury or any timetable on Luketa's return. With Franklin unlikely to comment on the injury in his weekly press conference on Tuesday, all eyes will surely be searching for No.40 on Wednesday evening during the open part of the Nittany Lions' practice. If Luketa is not able to go on Saturday for Penn State against Michigan it would be a huge blow for a defensive line that is already thin and has suffered the loss of two starters in defensive end Adisa Isaac and defensive tackle P.J Mustipher.

How much can Penn State's defense continue to bend but not break?

Over the last three games, Penn State's defense has been doing a ton of bending, to say the least. In those three games against Illinois, Ohio State and Maryland, the Nittany Lions have allowed a total of an average of 427.6 yards per game. It's by far the most out of any three-game stretch from the defense this season. Despite those numbers, Brent Pry's unit has continued to not break, keeping opposing offenses out of the end zone as it's done all season.

On Saturday, Maryland reached the red zone five times but came away with just two touchdowns. That came one week after the Nittany Lions stifled Ohio State's explosive offense, holding it to four field goals and one touchdown in six trips inside the red zone. A week prior, the Illini walked away with just 10 points on four trips, which does not even take into consideration any of Illinois' nine possessions in overtime.

There's no doubting this Penn State defense with its back to the wall. Opposing offenses have just 10 touchdowns on 34 red zone opportunities this season, a 29.4 percent conversion rate. However, 12 of those 34 opportunities have come in the last three weeks with five touchdowns allowed. The 41 percent touchdown rate in red zone is still excellent, thought it's nearly double the Nittany Lions' rate during their first six games of the season, which sat at 22 percent.

A potential trip to the Rose Bowl?

On paper, it looked like this past weekend of college football action was going to be one of the more mundane weeks we've experienced this season. That was, of course, a very naive thought to have as it was instead another hectic day across college football with upsets happening up and down the top 25. The biggest upset of the day, of course, was Purdue's 40-29 victory over No.3 Michigan State.

The Spartans' loss paved a path for Penn State to play its way into the Rose Bowl. The biggest key to this scenario, of course, is Penn State winning out against Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State. The second part of the scenario is Ohio State winning out which includes games against, you guessed it, Michigan State and Michigan. If the Buckeyes can survive Purdue this weekend (which now has two top-five victories this season), they'll need to top both the Spartans and Wolverines to end this season. If Penn State and Ohio State both take care of their remaining schedules, the Nittany Lions would find themselves in the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten East.

Ohio State would also need to win the Big Ten Championship against whoever comes out of the mess that is Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, and Iowa. If the Buckeyes face one of Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Purdue, the chances of the Nittany Lions finding themselves in Pasadena come January seem solid. Iowa, on the other hand, would create an interesting scenario. Assuming OSU wins that game, it would be just the Hawkeyes' third loss of the season and they'd hold a win over the Nittany Lions as well. That could create quite the decision for the CFP ranking committee.