Nittany Nation Pod Ep. 6: Instant Reaction to Cooper Cousins commitment
Nittany Nation publisher Richie Schnyderite and recruiting analyst Eric Lammers discuss the first verbal commit for Penn State Football in the 2024 class in offensive lineman Cooper Cousins.
The two talk about how the commitment came together, what the Nittany Lions are getting in Cousins as a player and what it means for Penn State in the for the rest of the WeAre24 class.
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.