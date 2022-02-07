Nittany Nation Pod Ep. 7: Instant Reaction to Hunter Nourzad commitment
Nittany Nation publisher Richie Schnyderite and recruiting analyst Eric Lammers discuss Penn State Football's second verbal commitment via the transfer portal in former Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad.
The two talk about how the commitment came together, what the Nittany Lions are getting in Nourzad as a player and where he might fit along the 2022 offensive line.
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or listen/watch our video call on YouTube below.