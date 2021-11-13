Nittany Nation TV: James Franklin's talks Michigan postgame

Exact quotes courtesy of the Penn State football communications team.

On the offense:

Offensively, Franklin spoke about how in 2021 "you need to score touchdowns" and that the offense without Jahan Dotson doesn't make enough explosive plays. He spoke to how that while the offense plays hard, they are just lacking any explosive or big plays outside of Dotson. In terms of the final drive, he noted that Jahan Dotson was unavailable for the final play.

Exact quote(s):

"On offense, we were able to move the ball but too many situations where we had to settle for field goals in the red zone. We have to find a way to score more touchdowns. In 2021, you have to be able to score a touchdown."

"We have played hard, but we haven’t made enough big plays. You take Jahan Dotson out, and we’re not making enough big plays or explosive plays. We’ve done that for a really long time, and I don’t know if we’ve had very many explosive runs all year long, so that is something we’re going to have to look at hard, but I think that’s the biggest issue. We just don’t have enough explosiveness besides Jahan Dotson and the offense."

On the fake field goal:

Obviously, this was going to be one of the bigger questions about the game and Franklin said that if given the opportunity again, he would stick with the decision. Points to how the offense has struggled in short-yardage situations and that on the play, they liked the look that Michigan was presenting.

Exact quote: "I think you guys know as well as me, we have not been great in short yardage situations. So, that was our going for it on fourth down. Don't think we had the look that we wanted but it's about details you know. We threw the ball to the back hip. He was not the type of guy that was going to be able to catch a ball thrown behind him and still be able to outrun the defense. You just got to clean it up and the margin of error is really small. Obviously, we're playing a bunch of really good teams, especially on this side of the conference. I'd make the call again but obviously, it wasn't successful. We were going to call the game today in an aggressive way to give us the best chance to win the game. We got to find ways to execute, and we got to do a better job coaching."