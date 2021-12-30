Nittany Nation TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Penn State vs. Arkansas
The Penn State football team will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in the 2022 Outback Bowl with kickoff set for Noon on ABC.
Watch the simulation of the upcoming game below courtesy of NCAA Football 14 below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.
Notes:
-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.
|Opponent
|Sim Result
|Actual Result
|
@Wisconsin
|
N/A
|
16-10 Penn State
|
Ball State
|
38-3 Penn State
|
44-13 Penn State
|
Auburn
|
17-6 Auburn
|
28-20 Penn State
|
Villanova
|
N/A only FBS teams avail.
|
38-17 Penn State
|
Indiana
|
N/A
|
24-0 Penn State
|
@Iowa
|
9-7 Penn State
|
23-20 Iowa
|
Illinois
|
20-14 Illinois
|
20-18 Illinois
|
@Ohio State
|
24-17 Penn State
|
33-24 Ohio State
|
@Maryland
|
27-14 Penn State
|
31-14 Penn State
|
Michigan
|
10-7 Michigan
|
21-17 Michigan
|
Rutgers
|
15-3 Penn State
|
28-0 Penn State
|
Michigan State
|
19-7 Penn State
|
30-27 Michigan State
|
Arkansas
|
SEE VIDEO ABOVE
|
TBD.
