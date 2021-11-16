Nittany Nation TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks Rutgers week

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin talks to the press recapping last week's loss to Michigan and answered all questions about his upcoming matchup against Rutgers.

-- Opening statement is nothing you guys haven't heard before. Franklin wants more explosive plays and says they have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback.

-- On Rutgers, Franklin says they've been impressed with OC Sean Gleeson as well as QB Noah Vedral and RB Isaih Pacheco, who Franklin says it feels like has been there forever.

-- On defense, Franklin points out DT Julius Turner and LB Olakunle Fatukase. Calls punter Adam Korsak perhaps the best in the B1G.

-- Asked about senior day with the extra year of availability, Franklin says they're still speaking with players and working out how that will work and who will come back. Also says that has made it difficult to determine how to go about various recruiting phases.

-- On his comments Sunday about not having enough explosiveness on offense other than Jahan Dotson, Franklin walked it back a bit and praised Parker Washington, says they haven't made enough of those explosive plays in the running game when opportunities have presented themselves.

-- Asked about personnel chances on the OL, Franklin says that he'd like to get Landon Tengwall some experience as well as Olu Fashanu the next two games. Also says that Bryce Effner will feature more in coming games.

-- Asked about punt returns becoming a dying part of the college game, Franklin says that programs have changed the ways that they line up and cover punts, with more gunners and less players in protection. Also says that punters in college football in the last 10 years have improved significantly, particularly with the introduction of Australian punters who have a number of different ways to kick the ball.

On PSU specifically, he says with Dotson back there teams are really emphasizing hang time and kicking to a specific area.

-- On whether he's been distracted: Franklin said the program has been in the same situation before and had very strong seasons. Says he understands people trying to connect the dots, but that he's controlling all the things that he's able to control. Franklin says his actions and behaviors have been consistent over the 8 years he's been here.

-- On the 2-13 record against top-10 teams, Franklin says it's a bit of everything (recruiting, development, scheme, execution etc). Says they've done some good things, but once again that they have to get better. Calls CFB the most competitive sport in college athletics and that you have to be willing to compete every day and every year, not just on the field but off it as well.

-- Asked if it's difficult to get the team up for this week's game, Franklin says he realizes his guys aren't robots and they have emotions and feelings and that it's important to be aware of that. Adds that he felt his guys played extremely hard against Michigan and that showed up on tape. Says he's looking for that compete level not just in games, but every day in practice. Says if you look at scores of games and the opponents they'e played, it shows that guys are motivated but that there's also clearly frustration there.

-- On the run game, they made changes mid-way through the season in practice and its something they've continued to invest in. Says he things OL and TEs have been more physical and running backs have been more decisive. Says he'll continue to try to do that Saturday against a team that defends the run well.

-- Asked about Clifford, Franklin said he's proud of the way he's competing and that he was beat up after Saturday's game. Says he expect he'll continue to play his tail off and that he's proud of the way he's competed.

-- Franklin is asked how the results in a season can affect the following offseason, he says it sort of depends on the makeup of the team, but that he's obviously like to be on a high note going into the offseason and at all times of the season.

-- On the tight ends, Franklin says they've had games where they've played really well and been impactful, but there are also games where he'd like to get them more involved and some games with plays they'd like to have back. Adds that he's happy with the way Ty Howle has handled the unit and that they have a very bright future.

-- Finally, Franklin says that it's tough for specific athletes to become more explosive in the season, but says that they can scheme more explosive plays and that better execution on the field can lead to more explosive plays.

